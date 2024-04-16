Brokerage Views: Citi On Gold, Global IT And More

Citi Research has upgraded the baseline gold price forecasts to its bull-case scenario and the research firm's CIO Survey On Global IT Budget Outlook showed only a slight improvement in the budget environment. Motilal Oswal has reiterated a 'buy' on Cello World Ltd.NDTV Profit is tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks. Here are all the top calls by the brokerages that you need to know about on Tuesday.