Brokerage Views: Citi On DMart, L&T Finance And More

Top brokerages have taken interesting stock calls on a variety of sectors on Thursday.

Citi Research maintained a 'sell' call on Avenue Supermarts, while the brokerage believes that two-wheeler, microfinance lending, and retail housing should be robust for L&T Finance Ltd.

India's benchmark indices ended little changed amid volatility on Wednesday, ahead of the Fed Chair's speech at the Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Conference.

However, the Nifty Midcap 150 hit a fresh lifetime high during the day and settled higher for the eighth day in a row. The Nifty Smallcap 250 closed with gains for the ninth day in a row.

The NSE Nifty settled 18.65 points, or 0.083%, lower at 22,434.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 27.09 points, or 0.037%, to end at 73,876.82.

