Brokerage Views: Citi On DMart, L&T Finance And More
Here are all the top calls you need to know this Thursday morning.
Top brokerages have taken interesting stock calls on a variety of sectors on Thursday.
Citi Research maintained a 'sell' call on Avenue Supermarts, while the brokerage believes that two-wheeler, microfinance lending, and retail housing should be robust for L&T Finance Ltd.
India's benchmark indices ended little changed amid volatility on Wednesday, ahead of the Fed Chair's speech at the Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Conference.
However, the Nifty Midcap 150 hit a fresh lifetime high during the day and settled higher for the eighth day in a row. The Nifty Smallcap 250 closed with gains for the ninth day in a row.
The NSE Nifty settled 18.65 points, or 0.083%, lower at 22,434.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 27.09 points, or 0.037%, to end at 73,876.82.
Citi On Avenue Supermarts
The brokerage maintains 'sell' rating with a target price of Rs 3,200 per share.
Believes revenue per square feet continues to be impacted by inferior product mix and new store additions in smaller towns.
Remains cautious at the current valuation given risks around store additions, earnings and the P/E multiple.
Citi On L&T Finance
The brokerage has a target price of Rs 199 per share against the current market price of Rs 170.05 on BSE.
Citi believes that trends in two-wheeler, microfinance and retail housing should be robust.
Higher retail mix should be yield accretive and should aid in expanding margins further, offsetting the impact of higher funding costs.
Supported by fee income, the brokerage expects income to assets ratio to inch-up.
As it proposed to create contingency buffer on unsecured portfolio, credit cost is expected to remain elevated at over 2.6%.
operational expenditure to assets will likely remain elevated given senior hirings, branding campaigns, retail roll-out and tech investments.
Citi On India Gas
The government considering mandating power generation companies to operate gas-based power plants.
All Indian plant load factor averaging at 14% in 11M FY24.
Higher PLF levels in the summer to lead to gas demand.
The brokerage expects incremental gas demand of up to 20 mmscmd for a short period.
Key short-term beneficiaries: GAIL, PLNG, and GSPL; Citi prefers GAIL.
Citi On Non-Traditional Iron Ore Supply Leaderboard, Implications
Price elasticity of non-traditional supply expected to rise over medium term, supporting iron ore prices, says Citi.
Non-traditional iron ore supply to China surged to 158 million tonne in 2023, up 3.6% p.a. post-pandemic
Faster growth in more price elastic non-traditional iron ore supply should not be a surprise, says the brokerage.
India emerges as dominant non-traditional supplier; Ukraine and Iran witness declines.
Anticipated growth in Indian steel production may reduce exportable surplus, boosting supply price elasticity.
Exports from Iran and Ukraine are unlikely to increase materially any time soon.
Expect price elasticity of non-traditional supply of iron ore into China increasing over time.
Citi On Dabur India
Citi Research maintains sell on Dabur India.
Price target raised to Rs 520 against Rs 510 earlier, implying 2.1% downside.
The brokerage trimmed FY24-26E earnings estimates by 0-1% on recent demand trends.
Roll forward EPS estimates to 40x in December 2025, as opposed to September 2025 expected earlier; target multiple remember unchanged.
Citi On Federal Bank
Citi maintains sell on Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 135.
Federal Bank growth numbers ahead of estimates.
Wholesale credit growth grew at 15%, while retail grew at 25%.
Deposit growth at 18.4% was approximately 2% above estimates.
NIM trajectory will be a key to watch out for, expect QOQ expansion, says Citi.
Earnings to be impacted by wage revision and AIF hit of Rs 100 crore, the brokerage said.
Citi On Zomato
Citi maintains buy on Zomato with a price target of Rs 175.
The brokerage sees quick commerce margins to expand to 7-8% of GMV over medium term.
It expects household budgets to shift from monthly purchases to top-ups.
It expects quick commerce to be a $25 billion business by 2030, with 25-30% CAGR.
Quick commerce companies to have substantial first-mover advantages when they reach scale