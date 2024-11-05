NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: Citi On Bata, Exide Industries, HDFC Bank And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Brokerage Views: Citi On Bata, Exide Industries, HDFC Bank And More

Here are all the top calls from analysts that you need to know about on Tuesday.

05 Nov 2024, 09:12 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Citi reiterates a cautious stance on Bata India, pointing to demand challenges and high valuations. (Image source: Envato)</p></div>
Citi reiterates a cautious stance on Bata India, pointing to demand challenges and high valuations. (Image source: Envato)
Citi reiterated a cautious stance on Bata India, pointing to demand challenges and high valuations, while also highlighting positive catalysts in the oil marketing space with Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp., and Indian Oil Corp.Exide Industries Ltd. and Indraprastha Gas Ltd. got 'buy' ratings, driven by resilient demand and growth potential, while Apollo Hospitals' expansion plan saw Morgan Stanley's support. M...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT