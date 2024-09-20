Brokerage Views: Goldman Sachs On India Telecom, Vodafone Idea In Focus, Citi On Pharma And More

Goldman Sachs offers a mixed outlook on the Indian Telecom sector. Vodafone Idea remains in focus, with Citi holding a 'buy' rating, Nuvama maintaining a 'hold.' Citi remains bearish on India pharmaceuticals, rating both Lupin Ltd. and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. at 'sell.'NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Friday.