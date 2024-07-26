Brokerage Views: Citi, Nuvama On Tech Mahindra, Nomura On Axis Bank And More

Brokerages from Citi Research to Nuvama Institutional Equities and Nomura, among others, have shared their notes on key companies after the first-quarter earnings announcement on Thursday.Citi and Nuvama have issued a 'sell' and a 'reduce' call on Tech Mahindra Ltd., respectively. Both Axis Bank Ltd. and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. received a 'buy' call from other brokerages. Cyient Ltd. is kept on 'hold' by Nuvama.NDTV Profit tracks ...