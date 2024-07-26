ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: Citi, Nuvama On Tech Mahindra, Nomura On Axis Bank And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts that you need to know about on Friday.
Brokerages from Citi Research to Nuvama Institutional Equities and Nomura, among others, have shared their notes on key companies after the first-quarter earnings announcement on Thursday.Citi and Nuvama have issued a 'sell' and a 'reduce' call on Tech Mahindra Ltd., respectively. Both Axis Bank Ltd. and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. received a 'buy' call from other brokerages. Cyient Ltd. is kept on 'hold' by Nuvama.NDTV Profit tracks ...
ADVERTISEMENT