NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: Citi Initiates Coverage On Trent, Motilal Oswal On Oil & Gas, And More
Brokerage Views: Citi Initiates Coverage On Trent, Motilal Oswal On Oil & Gas, And More

Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Thursday.

26 Sep 2024, 08:52 AM IST
Citi initiated covered on Trent Ltd., and remains bullish on UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Citi initiated covered on Trent Ltd., and remains bullish on UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Motilal Oswal offers its outlook on the Oil & Gas sector, with its top picks being Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Gail (India) Ltd., and Oil India Ltd. Citi initiated covered on Trent Ltd., and remains bullish on UltraTech Cement Ltd.NDTV Profit tracks what the brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Thursday.
