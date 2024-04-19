ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: Citi On Infosys, Morgan Stanley On HDFC Life And More
Here are all the top calls from the brokerages that you need to know about on Friday.
Infosys Ltd., Bajaj Auto and HDFC Life Insurance Co. are in brokerages' focus as the index heavyweights announced earnings for the quarter and year ended March 2024. CLSA, Citi Research and Jefferies have maintained their rating on Infosys but reduced respective target prices. The brokerage noted that the March quarter's result and guidance were impacted by one-time contract rescoping.Morgan Stanley maintains an 'overweight' rating o...
