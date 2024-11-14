ADVERTISEMENT
Brokerage Views: Citi On Eicher Motors, Gujarat Gas, CLSA On BHEL And More
Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Thursday.
Citi and Nomura are optimistic on Eicher Motors Ltd.'s new focus on volume growth, as the Royal Enfield maker posted its second quarter results. While, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. has analysts cautious due to uncertain merger completion timelines.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Thursday.
