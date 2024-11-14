NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: Citi On Eicher Motors, Gujarat Gas, CLSA On BHEL And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Brokerage Views: Citi On Eicher Motors, Gujarat Gas, CLSA On BHEL And More

Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Thursday.

14 Nov 2024, 01:54 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Citi and Nomura are optimistic on Eicher Motors Ltd.'s new focus on volume growth, as the Royal Enfield maker posted its second quarter results. (Photo source: Freepik)</p></div>
Citi and Nomura are optimistic on Eicher Motors Ltd.'s new focus on volume growth, as the Royal Enfield maker posted its second quarter results. (Photo source: Freepik)
Citi and Nomura are optimistic on Eicher Motors Ltd.'s new focus on volume growth, as the Royal Enfield maker posted its second quarter results. While, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. has analysts cautious due to uncertain merger completion timelines.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Thursday.
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT