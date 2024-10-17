NDTV ProfitMarketsBrokerage Views: Bajaj Auto Gets Divergent Calls, Bull Case For KEI Industries And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Brokerage Views: Bajaj Auto Gets Divergent Calls, Bull Case For KEI Industries And More

Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Monday.

17 Oct 2024, 08:54 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> While Nuvama and Jefferies retained their 'buy' call on Bajaj Auto, Emkay downgraded to 'sell', following the announcement of the second quarter results. (Source: Freepik)</p></div>
While Nuvama and Jefferies retained their 'buy' call on Bajaj Auto, Emkay downgraded to 'sell', following the announcement of the second quarter results. (Source: Freepik)
Bajaj Auto Ltd. received divergent ratings from brokerages. While Nuvama and Jefferies retained their 'buy' call, Emkay downgraded to 'sell', following the announcement of the second quarter results. Sales growth, competition and industry outlook are among the factors influencing views.Besides, SRF Ltd. received a downgrade from UBS, while two brokerages remain bullish on KEI Industries Ltd. on positive sales outlook.NDTV Profit trac...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT