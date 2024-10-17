Brokerage Views: Bajaj Auto Gets Divergent Calls, Bull Case For KEI Industries And More

Bajaj Auto Ltd. received divergent ratings from brokerages. While Nuvama and Jefferies retained their 'buy' call, Emkay downgraded to 'sell', following the announcement of the second quarter results. Sales growth, competition and industry outlook are among the factors influencing views.Besides, SRF Ltd. received a downgrade from UBS, while two brokerages remain bullish on KEI Industries Ltd. on positive sales outlook.NDTV Profit trac...