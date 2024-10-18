Brokerage Views: Axis Bank, Wipro, Infosys Get Rating Calls Post Earnings; Manappuram Faces Downgrades

Morgan Stanley

Rated 'overweight' with target price of Rs 2,150, an upside of 9%.

Double-digit sequential rise in the small deal could drive improvement in conversion of TCV to revenue.

Net addition sequentially for first time in last six quarters supports expectations of continued volume growth.

Second quarter revenue slightly missed expectations; stock correction possible.

Constant currency revenue grew 3.1%, above consensus but below some estimates.

Organic CC growth of 2.3% was strong compared to peers.

EBIT margin fell short of estimates while FCF margin remains strong.

Infosys revised this year's guidance from 0.7% to 0.3% QoQ; outlook may be conservative.

Small deal pipeline shows double-digit growth, which may improve revenue conversion.

Key concerns are -- weak large deal wins (TCV of $2.4 billion), limited discretionary spending outside financial services and deferred wage hikes may affect margins.

EPS estimates for three years lowered by 2.5%-3.4%.