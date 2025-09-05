Broadcom Shares Soar On Work With OpenAI To Create New AI Chip

Broadcom’s shares surged as much as 16% in New York trading on Friday, adding more than $200 billion to the company’s market value. Nvidia’s stock was down as much as 4.3% at $164.22, its biggest intraday decline since May.

Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan made veiled references to that partnership on Thursday when he said Broadcom had secured a new client for its custom accelerator business. Tan said the company has secured more than $10 billion in orders from the new customer, which the person identified as OpenAI.

Accelerators are essential to the development of AI at big tech firms from Meta Platforms Inc. to Microsoft Corp. Bloomberg News has previously reported that OpenAI and Broadcom were working on an inference chip design, intended to run or operate artificial intelligence services after they had been trained.

“Last quarter, one of these prospects released production orders to Broadcom,” Tan said, without naming the customer.