Broad Correction Gradually Setting Into Markets, Say Analysts

Analysts expect the markets to turn cautious and consolidate in the near term as a broad correction gradually sets in.

A few index stocks are keeping the NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex stable, and some of the mid-cap stocks are keeping those indices on the upside, according to Dipan Mehta, founder of Elixir Equities Pvt.

A broad correction is gradually setting into the market, Mehta told NDTV Profit on Friday. "But, by and large, we are seeing (that) selling (is) taking place across the board."

"Maybe the markets have run a bit ahead of themselves," he said. Mehta expects a 10–15% correction in public sector companies.

The benchmark equity indices ended the choppy trading session higher but declined on a weekly basis.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 64.55 points, or 0.30%, higher at 21,782.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 169.98 points, or 0.24%, to close at 71,598.41.

Intraday, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.41% to 21,629.90, and the BSE Sensex fell 0.32% to 71,200.31.