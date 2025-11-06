Britannia Shares Soar As 'Domino's 30-Min' Pioneer Takes CEO Role

Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd. have gained up to 4% in trade on Thursday after the company appointed former Birla Opus executive, Rakshit Hargave, as CEO and ED.

The stock is trading at Rs 6,119, reaching an intraday high of Rs 6,191. This is Britannia's biggest intraday gain since Sept. 4 2025.

The rally in Britannia Industries comes after the company announced the appointment of Rakshit Hargave as the Chief Executive and Executive Director, moving on from his previous role as CEO of Birla Opus.

Hargave is a veteran in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space, with a track record that includes turning Nivea India into a successful skincare brand and introducing the 30-minute delivery guarantee concept at Domino's.

According to an exchange filing, Hargave will join as chief executive officer for a period of five years, His appointment will be effective from the date of joining on Dec. 15, 2025.

He is set to report to Managing Director and Chairman Varun Berry, executives were cited as saying. Berry assumed the role of interim CEO after Rajneet Singh Kohli left the company in March 2025.

Grasim Industries announced Hargave's resignation on Wednesday citing the decision to "pursue opportunities outside the company" as the reason.

Britannia, for its part, is witnessing strong volumes in trade on Thursday. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has already surged almost 30% while gaining 7% on a year-on-year basis.

Britannia is currently trading at a relative strength index of 64, which indicates neutral market sentiment.

Twenty five out of the 40 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock. 12 recommend a 'hold' while three recommend 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 6,269, implying 2.5% returns.