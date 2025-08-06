Britannia Q1 Review: Analysts Cautious On Margin Miss, Competition Woes

Britannia's first-quarter earnings have drawn mixed reactions from Jefferies and Morgan Stanley with both highlighting concerns about competitive intensity impacting margins.

While noting healthy product sales growth, Jefferies expressed concern over the management's comments on heightened competition and awaited clarity on flat gross margins. Morgan Stanley pointed to a margin miss due to stiff competition and maintained an 'Underweight' rating with a target price of Rs 4,850.

Both brokerages acknowledged the company's focus on sustaining growth through brand investments and product innovation, but maintained a cautious outlook on profitability.