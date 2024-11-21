Britannia Industries Share Price Hits Over Six–Month Low Following FSSAI Notice

Britannia Industries Ltd.'s share price declined to over six–month low on Thursday, as Food Safety and Standards Authority of India asked the company to prohibit the sale of one batch of one of its product. The notice came after the food authority noticed Britannia Industries used preservatives above the prescribed limit in the mentioned batch of the product.

The authority sent the notice post quality analysis of samples of the product, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Britannia Industries did not disclose the name of the product. The bourbon biscuit maker received the food authority's email on Nov. 12. The company analysed facts before intimating the exchanges about the FSSAI's notice.

The notice will not have any material impact on the company's financials, operations or account of notice, the filing said.