Demand for Middle Eastern grades has been buoyed by a brief flurry of buying from Indian refiners as Trump threatens the nation for buying Russian barrels.

25 Aug 2025, 11:22 AM IST i
Traders expect the market to be awash with crude in the coming months. (Image: Andrey Rudakov/ Bloomberg)
Brent, the global crude oil benchmark, is trading at a rare discount to its Middle Eastern counterpart, as President Donald Trump cracks down on Russian barrels and a glut is forecast for later in the year.

Brent futures were trading at a discount of 3 cents a barrel to Dubai, the first time the differential has turned negative since April, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Most crudes produced in the Persian Gulf — the main source of Asia’s supply — are priced relative to Dubai.

Brent Crude Swings To Rare Discount Against Middle East Oil Marker

Traders expect the market to be awash with crude in the coming months, as both the OPEC+ alliance and non-members increase production, which has pressured Brent futures and also weakened timespreads — a barometer of market health. Meanwhile, demand for Middle Eastern grades has been buoyed by a brief flurry of buying from Indian refiners as Trump threatens the nation for buying Russian barrels.

