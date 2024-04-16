Brent Crude Prices Surge: Here's How It Can Impact Indian Oil Companies

Production hasn't been keeping pace with demand. This is on account of the OPEC+ keeping a tight grip on global supply via voluntary production cuts.

As of January 2024, Iran's crude oil production stood at around 31.6 million barrels per day, a slight from December 2023's output of 31. 7 million barrels per day. This values is also notably lower than the 43.8 million barrels per day production in 2016.

On March 3, OPEC+ countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan and Oman announced additional cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day, all the way till the second quarter of 2024. These production cuts removed around five million barrels a day, or around 5% of supply, away from the global market.

Scepticism of whether OPEC will stick to cuts or slowly release supply into the market will potentially be cleared on the next committee review meeting on June 1.