Brent Crude Prices Hovers Near Seven-Month Low Amid Economic Concerns

Several factors are influencing the current situation. The market has discounted the impact of geopolitical risks and inflation on consumers, said Peter McGuire, chief executive officer of XM Australia.

Oil market participants are monitoring rising tensions in West Asia but are not adding a supply-risk premium to crude prices, said Vandana Hari, CEO of Vanda Insights. Financial market sentiment declined due to fresh fears about the US economy, which started last week, Hari explained.

McGuire noted that the US dollar strengthened over the summer, while its value against the yen decreased significantly. A stronger US dollar typically lowers Brent crude oil prices, as oil becomes more expensive for holders of other currencies, reducing demand and leading to lower prices.

Hari mentioned that Israel and Iran limited their military actions against each other a few months ago. This has strengthened the market's expectation that any new conflicts will be managed similarly, preventing major disruptions to oil supplies.

McGuire pointed out that declining base metal prices, such as copper, silver, lead, and aluminium, have also pulled crude oil prices down.