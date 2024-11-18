Brainbees Solutions Share Price Up Nearly 10% As Q2 Net Loss Narrows

Brainbees Solutions Ltd.'s share price rose nearly 10% on Monday's session as the company decreased its net loss during the July–September quarter. The Firstcry operator that manufactures products for mothers and babies was able to narrow its loss as revenue increased during the second quarter.

Firstcry's consolidated net loss decreased 47% on an annualised basis to Rs 62.85 crore in quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, from Rs 119.41 crore. Its topline rose 26.4% on an annualised basis to Rs 1,905.20 crore from Rs 1,506.90 crore in the corresponding period in the previous financial year.