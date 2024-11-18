Brainbees Solutions Share Price Up Nearly 10% As Q2 Net Loss Narrows
Brainbees Solutions Ltd.'s share price rose nearly 10% on Monday's session as the company decreased its net loss during the July–September quarter. The Firstcry operator that manufactures products for mothers and babies was able to narrow its loss as revenue increased during the second quarter.
Firstcry's consolidated net loss decreased 47% on an annualised basis to Rs 62.85 crore in quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, from Rs 119.41 crore. Its topline rose 26.4% on an annualised basis to Rs 1,905.20 crore from Rs 1,506.90 crore in the corresponding period in the previous financial year.
Brainbees Solutions' Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26.4% to Rs 1,905.20 crore versus Rs 1,506.90 crore.
Ebitda up 61% to Rs 195.81 crore versus Rs 121.82 crore.
Margin at 10.3% versus 8.1%.
Net loss down 47% to Rs 62.85 crore versus Rs 119.41 crore.
Brainbees Solutions Share Price Today
Brainbees Solution share price was 6.73% to Rs 554.00 apiece.
Brainbees Solutions Ltd.'s share price rose 9.81%, the highest level since Nov. 11, before paring gains to trade 5.34% higher at Rs 547.30 apiece as of 10:51 a.m. This compares to a 0.71% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock lost 19.19% of its listing on Aug. 13. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39.57.
All three analysts tracking the company, maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 41.0%.