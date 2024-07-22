Q1 Scorecard: BPCL To Asian Paints, Top Firms See Profits Dip

Of the six companies belonging to the information technology sector, five have reported their quarterly results with the combined profit-after-tax declining by 5.8% against the previous quarter.

All but one reported results in-line with consensus estimates per analysts polled by Bloomberg. HCL Technologies Ltd. beat its earnings estimates with a 7% climb in profits, driven by gains from divestments made during the quarter.

In the sector, only Tech Mahindra Ltd. is yet to reports results, which are expected on July 25.

Operating profits for those that have reported results remained flat against the previous quarter for the sector companies.