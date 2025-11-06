BPCL, Dabur, Godrej Consumer, HUL, NTPC Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp., Dabur Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. will be of interest on Thursday, as the day marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

BPCL's board announced an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share. The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout has been fixed as Nov. 7.

While Godrej Consumer has announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share, Dabur announced a dividend of Rs 2.75 apiece. HUL approved an interim dividend of Rs 19 each and NTPC will issue a dividend of Rs 2.75 per share. Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd. has announced a dividend of Rs 7 and Manppuram Finance is to issue a dividend of 50 paisa.