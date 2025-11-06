BPCL, Dabur, Godrej Consumer, HUL, NTPC Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here
Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp., Dabur Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. will be of interest on Thursday, as the day marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
BPCL's board announced an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share. The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout has been fixed as Nov. 7.
While Godrej Consumer has announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share, Dabur announced a dividend of Rs 2.75 apiece. HUL approved an interim dividend of Rs 19 each and NTPC will issue a dividend of Rs 2.75 per share. Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd. has announced a dividend of Rs 7 and Manppuram Finance is to issue a dividend of 50 paisa.
Other stock to trade ex-divided on Friday are Computer Age Management Services Ltd., Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Navin Fluorine International Ltd., R R Kabel Ltd., Sanofi India Ltd. and Shriram Finance Ltd.
Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (Nov. 7 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by Nov. 6 will be the beneficiaries.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.
Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.