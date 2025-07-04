Bosch, Castrol, Wendt, Piramal Enterprises, Oswal Pumps, Aurobindo Pharma Are Buzzing On The Dealers' Desk
This edition of ‘Heard On The Street’ provides you with buzzing action on stocks like Bosch, Castrol, Wendt, Piramal Enterprises, Oswal Pumps, and Aurobindo Pharma.
Heard On The Street provides readers with what well-informed investors, especially HNIs, FIIs, DIIs, and mutual funds, are buying and selling in the stock market. It also tracks the latest unconfirmed/unverified chatter around stocks and/or sectors.
NDTV Profit picked up the following cues from the dealing room chatter during trade:
Bosch
The stock has been gaining for the last couple of trading sessions on the buzz of a potential merger of the unlisted Bosch entity with the listed one.
Castrol
Dealers indicate that smart, influential investors have been accumulating this counter in anticipation of the BP stake sale announcement. Saudi Aramco could be a likely buyer of this stake.
Wendt
Dealers indicate that multiple influential investors have been buying this counter from a long-term perspective.
Piramal Enterprises
There are buy flows on the institutional desk as per the dealer check.
Oswal Pumps
Dealers indicate that large high-net-worth individuals have been accumulating this counter on expectations of strong earnings.
Aurobindo Pharma
Dealers indicate strong buy flows, and investors are betting on the India-US trade deal finalisation.
Disclaimer: The mentioned stocks capture NDTV Profit's dealing room channel checks during trading hours. The information provided is for informational purposes. However, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information. This content does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any securities.