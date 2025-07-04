Bosch, Castrol, Wendt, Piramal Enterprises, Oswal Pumps, Aurobindo Pharma Are Buzzing On The Dealers' Desk

NDTV Profit India has been tracking the action in the top dealing rooms of India’s financial capital, and this edition of ‘Heard On The Street’ provides you with buzzing action on stocks like Bosch, Castrol, Wendt, Piramal Enterprises, Oswal Pumps, and Aurobindo Pharma.

Heard On The Street provides readers with what well-informed investors, especially HNIs, FIIs, DIIs, and mutual funds, are buying and selling in the stock market. It also tracks the latest unconfirmed/unverified chatter around stocks and/or sectors.

NDTV Profit picked up the following cues from the dealing room chatter during trade: