Borosil Extends Rally For Third Day, Gains Over 11% In Three Sessions

Borosil Ltd. continued to rise for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, marking an intraday gain of 6.64%.

The stock has risen over 11% in three trading sessions. On Monday, it rose 4.67% at intraday to trade at Rs 357, similarly, on Tuesday, it rose nearly 7% to trade at Rs 375.95 apiece.

The stock has gained over 10% in three months , 11.26% in one month, however it has fallen nearly 23% year-to-date.

Earlier in August, the company reported that its consolidated net profit surged 87% during the quarter ended June for the current financial year.

The company's net profit rose to Rs 17.41 crore during the April-June period, compared to Rs 9.29 crore for the same period last year.

The company reported a 12% year-on-year increase in Ebitda, which rose to Rs 37.32 crore from Rs 33.4 crore. Operating margins also improved, climbing to 16% compared to 15.1% in the same period last year.