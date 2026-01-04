Bonus Shares This Week: Orient Technologies, Antariksh Industries — Check Record Date
The Orient Technologies board of had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 new fully paid-up equity shares.
The Orient Technologies and Antariksh Industries are set to disburse bonus shares to its stakeholders, in the week ahead. To be eligible for a bonus issue, investors should pay attention to the record date, which is used to determine eligible shareholders.
The company announces this date in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.
This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time. The Orient Technologies board of had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 new fully paid-up equity shares.
This means that shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share for every 10 existing shares they hold, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same is set on Jan. 5.
This marks the company’s first bonus issue. Similarly, the board of Antariksh Industries had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 new fully paid-up equity shares.
This means that shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share for every 10 existing shares they hold, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same is set as Jan. 9.
This also marks the company’s first bonus issue.