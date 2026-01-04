Business NewsMarketsBonus Shares This Week: Orient Technologies, Antariksh Industries — Check Record Date
ADVERTISEMENT

Bonus Shares This Week: Orient Technologies, Antariksh Industries — Check Record Date

The Orient Technologies board of had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 new fully paid-up equity shares.

04 Jan 2026, 12:37 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Two companies are issuing bonus shares this week. (Photo: Freepix)</p></div>
Two companies are issuing bonus shares this week. (Photo: Freepix)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Orient Technologies and Antariksh Industries are set to disburse bonus shares to its stakeholders, in the week ahead. To be eligible for a bonus issue, investors should pay attention to the record date, which is used to determine eligible shareholders.

The company announces this date in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.

ALSO READ

Corporate Actions This Week: GRM Overseas Bonus Issue; Nuvama Wealth Stock Split — Check Full List
Opinion
Corporate Actions This Week: GRM Overseas Bonus Issue; Nuvama Wealth Stock Split — Check Full List
Read More

This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time. The Orient Technologies board of had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 new fully paid-up equity shares.

This means that shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share for every 10 existing shares they hold, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same is set on Jan. 5.

This marks the company’s first bonus issue. Similarly, the board of Antariksh Industries had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 new fully paid-up equity shares.

This means that shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share for every 10 existing shares they hold, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same is set as Jan. 9.

This also marks the company’s first bonus issue.

ALSO READ

Amid Gig Workers' Debate, Market Veteran Samir Arora Questions Necessity Of Six-Hour Trading Day
Opinion
Amid Gig Workers' Debate, Market Veteran Samir Arora Questions Necessity Of Six-Hour Trading Day
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT