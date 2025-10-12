Business NewsMarketsBonus Shares This Week: Concord Control Systems And Welcure Drugs — Check Record Dates
Bonus Shares This Week: Concord Control Systems And Welcure Drugs — Check Record Dates

The board of Welcure Drugs had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10.

12 Oct 2025, 08:41 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
These stocks to trade record date for bonus this week. (Photo source: Canva AI)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Two companies will have their bonus shares' record date this week. Shares of Concord Control Systems Ltd. and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will trade at record date at the end of the week and they will disburse bonus shares to their respective stakeholders.

Investors who want to be eligible for a bonus issue should pay attention to the record date, which is used to determine eligible shareholders.

The company announces this date in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.

This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time. The board of Concord Control Systems Ltd. had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:5 new fully paid-up equity shares. This means that shareholders will receive five new fully paid-up equity shares for every three shares they hold, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same is set as Oct. 16.

The board of Welcure Drugs had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10. The record date for the same is set as Oct. 16. This means that shareholders will receive 10 new fully paid-up equity shares for every existing share they hold, subject to shareholder approval.

Welcure Drugs had also announced a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, meaning one share of face value of Rs 10 each will be split into 10 shares of face value of Rs 1 each.

