Bonus Shares This Week: Check Record Date For Authum Investment, Best Agrolife
Authum Investment & Infrastructure board had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 4:1, while Best Agrolife called for 1:2 new fully paid-up equity shares.
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. and Best Agrolife Ltd. are set to disburse bonus shares to their shareholders.
To be eligible for a bonus issue, investors should pay attention to the record date.
The company announces this date in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date are eligible for the bonus allotment. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.
This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.
Authum Investment & Infrastructure board had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 4:1 new fully paid-up equity shares.
This means that shareholders will receive four new fully paid-up equity shares for every one existing share they hold. Jan. 13 is the record date for the same. This marks the company’s first bonus issue.
Similarly, the board of Best Agrolife had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 new fully paid-up equity shares.
This means that shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share for every two existing shares they hold, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same is Jan. 16.