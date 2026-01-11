Bonus Shares This Week: Check Record Date For Authum Investment, Best Agrolife

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. and Best Agrolife Ltd. are set to disburse bonus shares to their shareholders.

To be eligible for a bonus issue, investors should pay attention to the record date.

The company announces this date in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date are eligible for the bonus allotment. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.

This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure board had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 4:1 new fully paid-up equity shares.