Bonus Share This Week: HDFC AMC, Thyrocare Technologies — Check Record Dates

This week, only two companies will have the record date for the bonus share issuance. HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd., and Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. have their record date later this week.

Investors who want to be eligible for a bonus issue should pay attention to the record date, which is used to determine eligible shareholders. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.

Therefore, investors who have the shares in their demat account as of record date will be eligible to receive the shares in their demat account.