Bonus Share This Week: HDFC AMC, Thyrocare Technologies — Check Record Dates
Only two companies are about to trade ex-record date for bonus share issuance this week. Find out more details in the article.
This week, only two companies will have the record date for the bonus share issuance. HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd., and Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. have their record date later this week.
Investors who want to be eligible for a bonus issue should pay attention to the record date, which is used to determine eligible shareholders. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.
Therefore, investors who have the shares in their demat account as of record date will be eligible to receive the shares in their demat account.
HDFC Asset Managemet Co have its record date on Nov 26. The company's board approved to issue bonus share in the ratio of 1:1, which means that shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity shares for every existing share they hold. The face value of the shares is Rs 5 each.
HDFC AMC announced the record date alongside its second-quarter results on Oct 15. The company conduced the electronic voting and obtained the approval to issue bonus shares on Nov 16.
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. have its record date on Nov 28. Its board of directors approved to issue bonus in the ratio of 2:1, according to data on the BSE website. The company obtained that shareholders' approval on Nov 16 by conducting and postal ballot and collecting electronic votes.
Thyrocare Technologies's board will allot the bonus shares on Dec 1. Investors can start trading of the bonus shares in the secondary market from the next working day, the company said in the exchange filing.