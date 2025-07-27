Bonus Share Issues This Week — GTV Engineering, Jonjua Overseas, Abate As Industries, Murae Organisor
GTV Engineering Ltd., Jonjua Overseas Ltd., Abate As Industries Ltd., and Murae Organiser Ltd. are set to disburse bonus shares to their stakeholders, ahead of their respective record dates next week.
To be eligible for a bonus issue, investors should pay attention to the record date, which is used to determine eligible shareholders. The company announces this date in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.
Here is a look at companies that declared record dates for bonus issues coming up this week:
GTV Engineering Ltd.
The board of GTV Engineering Ltd. has recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1 at a face value of Rs 10 each. The record date for the same is set as July 28.
The company is an India-based, multi-diversified company invested in businesses including heavy engineering, hydropower generation, and flour milling.
Shares of the company closed 2% lower at Rs 1,386.20 per share, compared to a 0.88% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex on Friday.
Jonjua Overseas Ltd.
The board of Jonjua Overseas has recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:20. The record date for the same is set as July 28.
The company was started in 1993 and is involved in the business of agriculture, printing material, air travel, etc.
Shares of the company closed 12.65% lower at Rs 9.53 per share, compared to a 0.88% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex on Friday.
Abate As Industries Ltd.
Abate As Industries Ltd.'s board has recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 at a face value of Rs 10 each. The record date for the same is set as July 31.
Based in North Kerala, Abate As Industries is a healthcare group offering top-tier eye hospitals, optical outlets, and educational services across Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Shares of the company closed 2% higher at Rs 50.53 per share, compared to a 0.88% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex on Friday.
Murae Organisor Ltd.
Murae Organisor Ltd. board has recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10. The record date for the same is set as Aug 1.
The company is engaged in marketing, trading, and distribution of pharmaceutical products, including antibiotic drugs and anti-allergic drugs, among others.
Shares of the company closed 4.30% lower at Rs 0.89 per share, compared to a 0.88% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex on Friday.