Bonus Issues This Week: Pidilite Industries, Nazara Tech, Sandur Manganese — Check Details

Pidilite Industries Ltd., Nazara Technologies Ltd., and Sandur Manganese Iron Ores Ltd. are some of companies that will trade ex and record-date this week.

A bonus issue is the distribution of free shares to eligible shareholders. The share price adjusts in the ratio of the bonus allotment at the ex-date. However, this does not affect the overall value of holdings.

The record date is crucial to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the bonus shares. The date is announced in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.