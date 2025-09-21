Bonus Issues This Week: Pidilite Industries, Nazara Tech, Sandur Manganese — Check Details
Pidilite Industries and Nazara Tech have announced a 1:1 bonus issue each.
Pidilite Industries Ltd., Nazara Technologies Ltd., and Sandur Manganese Iron Ores Ltd. are some of companies that will trade ex and record-date this week.
A bonus issue is the distribution of free shares to eligible shareholders. The share price adjusts in the ratio of the bonus allotment at the ex-date. However, this does not affect the overall value of holdings.
The record date is crucial to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the bonus shares. The date is announced in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.
Sandur Manganese Bonus Issue
Sandur Manganese Iron Ores has announced a 2:1 bonus issue. Under the plan, two fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 10 each will be credited for every one held.
The company has fixed Monday, Sept. 22, as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders eligible for bonus equity shares.
The bonus shares will be open for trade from Sept. 24.
Pidilite Industries Bonus Issue
Pidilite Industries has announced a 1:1 bonus issue. This means investors will get one free bonus share for every one held.
The company has fixed Tuesday, Sept. 23, as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders eligible for bonus equity shares.
Time Technoplast Bonus Issue
Time Technoplast has announced a 1:1 bonus issue. Accordingly, one fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 2 each will be credited for every one held.
The company has fixed Tuesday, Sept. 23, as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders eligible for bonus equity shares.
The bonus shares will be made available for trading on the next working day of allotment i.e., Thursday, Sept. 25.
Nazara Tech Bonus Issue
Nazara Tech has announced a 1:1 bonus issue. One fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 2 each will be issued to investors for every one held.
The company has fixed Friday, Sept. 26, as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders eligible for bonus equity shares.
Chandra Prabhu International Bonus Issue
Chandra Prabhu International has announced a 1:2 bonus issue. This means investors will get one free bonus share for every two held.
The company has fixed Friday, Sept. 26, as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders eligible for bonus equity shares.