Business NewsMarketsBonus Issues This Week: Pidilite Industries, Nazara Tech, Sandur Manganese — Check Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Bonus Issues This Week: Pidilite Industries, Nazara Tech, Sandur Manganese — Check Details

Pidilite Industries and Nazara Tech have announced a 1:1 bonus issue each.

21 Sep 2025, 03:52 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
bonus issue
A bonus issue is the distribution of free shares to eligible shareholders. (Image: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Pidilite Industries Ltd., Nazara Technologies Ltd., and Sandur Manganese Iron Ores Ltd. are some of companies that will trade ex and record-date this week.

A bonus issue is the distribution of free shares to eligible shareholders. The share price adjusts in the ratio of the bonus allotment at the ex-date. However, this does not affect the overall value of holdings.

The record date is crucial to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the bonus shares. The date is announced in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.

ALSO READ

Pidilite Industries Announces Record Date For 1:1 Bonus Issue — Check Details
Opinion
Pidilite Industries Announces Record Date For 1:1 Bonus Issue — Check Details
Read More

Sandur Manganese Bonus Issue

Sandur Manganese Iron Ores has announced a 2:1 bonus issue. Under the plan, two fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 10 each will be credited for every one held.

The company has fixed Monday, Sept. 22, as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders eligible for bonus equity shares.

The bonus shares will be open for trade from Sept. 24.

Pidilite Industries Bonus Issue

Pidilite Industries has announced a 1:1 bonus issue. This means investors will get one free bonus share for every one held.

The company has fixed Tuesday, Sept. 23, as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders eligible for bonus equity shares.

ALSO READ

India’s Most Reliable Stocks: HDFC Bank, Pidilite Deliver Consistent Annual Returns For A Decade
Opinion
India’s Most Reliable Stocks: HDFC Bank, Pidilite Deliver Consistent Annual Returns For A Decade
Read More

Time Technoplast Bonus Issue

Time Technoplast has announced a 1:1 bonus issue. Accordingly, one fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 2 each will be credited for every one held.

The company has fixed Tuesday, Sept. 23, as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders eligible for bonus equity shares.

The bonus shares will be made available for trading on the next working day of allotment i.e., Thursday, Sept. 25.

Nazara Tech Bonus Issue

Nazara Tech has announced a 1:1 bonus issue. One fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 2 each will be issued to investors for every one held.

The company has fixed Friday, Sept. 26, as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders eligible for bonus equity shares.

Chandra Prabhu International Bonus Issue

Chandra Prabhu International has announced a 1:2 bonus issue. This means investors will get one free bonus share for every two held.

The company has fixed Friday, Sept. 26, as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders eligible for bonus equity shares.

ALSO READ

Upcoming IPOs This Week: 25 Companies Set For Offering — Check Full List
Opinion
Upcoming IPOs This Week: 25 Companies Set For Offering — Check Full List
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT