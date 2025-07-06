Bonus Issues This Week — Meghna Infracon Infrastructure, Alkosign, Dynamic Cables, Roto Pumps
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd., Alkosign Ltd., Dynamic Cables Ltd. and Roto Pumps Ltd. are scheduled to distribute bonus shares to their stakeholders, ahead of their respective record dates next week.
To be eligible for a bonus issue, investors should pay attention to the record date, which is used to determine eligible shareholders. The company announces this date in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.
Here is a look at companies that declared record dates for bonus issues coming up this week:
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure
The board of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd. has proposed an issue of bonus shares in the ration of 1:1 at a face value of Rs 10 each. The record date for the same is set as July 8.
Incorporated in 2007, the company is involved into real estate business and takes up residential projects.
Shares of the company closed 0.95% higher at Rs 1127.85 per share, compared to a 0.23% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex on Friday.
Alkosign
Alkosign board has recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 with a face value of 10 per share. The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the bonus issue is set as July 11.
The company manufactures school and college materials and offers innovative, sustainable solutions that enhance creativity and collaborates in education and professional environments.
Shares of the company closed 0.18% lower at Rs 109 per share, compared to a 0.23% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex on Friday.
Dynamic Cables
The board of Dynamic Cables announced the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 with a face value of Rs 10 apiece. The record date for the bonus issue is determined as July 11.
Over three decades, the company is involved in cable manufacturing, catering to the energy and power segment of both locally and abroad.
Shares of Dynamic Cables closed 4.34% higher at Rs 983.85 per share, compared to a 0.23% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex on Friday.
Roto Pumps
Roto Pumps board has proposed the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1 at a face value of Rs 1 each. The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the bonus issue is July 11.
Founded in 1968, Roto Pumps provides robust and dependable pumping solutions across a wide range of sectors. These include wastewater management, sugar production, paper and paint manufacturing, oil and gas, chemical processing, ceramics, food and beverage and many others.
Shares of Roto Pumps closed 0.08% higher at Rs 294.95 per share, compared to a 0.23% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex on Friday