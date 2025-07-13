Bonus Issues This Week: Ashok Leyland, Anuh Pharma, Samvardhana Motherson — Check Full List
Anuh Pharma Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., IFGL Refractories Ltd., Motherson Sumi Wiring India and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. are scheduled to issue bonus shares to their stakeholders, ahead of their respective record dates next week.
To be eligible for a bonus issue, investors should pay attention to the record date, which is used to determine eligible shareholders. The company announces this date in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.
Here is a look at companies that declared record dates for bonus issues coming up this week:
Anuh Pharma
The board of Anuh Pharma has proposed an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 at a value of Rs 5 each. The record date for the same is set as July 15.
Established in 1960, Anuh Pharma is a bulk drugs manufacturing company.
Shares of the company closed 1.82% lower at Rs 205 per share, compared to a 0.81% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 on Friday.
Ashok Leyland
The board of Ashok Leyland Ltd. has proposed an issue of bonus shares in the ration of 1:1 at a value of Rs 1 each. The record date for the same is set as July 16.
Established in 1948, Ashok Leyland is a manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India,
Shares of the company closed 1.20% lower at Rs 246.8 per share on the NSE on Friday.
IFGL Refractories
The board of IFGL Refractories Ltd. has proposed an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 at a value of Rs 1 each with face value of Rs 10. The record date for the same is set as July 18. The deemed date of allotment of bonus shares shall be July 17. The bonus shares will be made available for trade on July 18.
Established in 1979, the firm specialises in manufacturing refractories.
Shares of the company closed 1.84% lower at Rs 566 per share
Motherson Sumi Wiring India
The board of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. has proposed an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2. The record date for the same is set as July 18.
The firm is a joint venture between Motherson Group and Sumitomo Wiring Systems. The JV provides wiring harness solutions to original equipment manufacturers.
Shares of the company closed 1.44% lower at Rs 63.55 per share on Friday.
Samvardhana Motherson International
The board of Samvardhana Motherson International has proposed an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2. The record date for the same is set as July 18.
The firm is a supplier of automotive components and systems. The company provides products such as electrical distribution systems, interior and exterior modules, rearview mirrors, and more.
Shares of the company closed 2.10% lower at Rs 150.35 per share on Friday.