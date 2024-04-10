Global Funds Offload Indian Bonds After A Year Even As Index Inclusion Looms

Foreign inflows in India's debt market have turned negative in April for the first time in over a year, even as it awaits its global inclusions in the months to come. The net outflow for the month comes amid the domestic stock markets scaling new highs on positive macroeconomic factors.

So far this month, foreign portfolio investors have turned net sellers by offloading Rs 411 crore of government securities, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day. The previous monthly outflows were recorded during March 2023.

The total aggregate holding of foreign investors in fully-accessible-route holdings saw a decline of Rs 3,808 crore to Rs 1.7 lakh crore during this month. Meanwhile, the rupee-denominated bonds saw the biggest selloff of $425.3 million on March 23.

The outflows could be attributed to profit booking as the FPIs have frontloaded their purchases into FAR securities, according to Mataprasad Pandey, vice president at Arete Capital Service Pvt. "I would attribute the reason as profit booking into the securities with higher concentration — 7.37 GS 2028 — and the rupee depreciation, which touched the record low in the month of March."

The inclusion of the gilts in JP Morgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets is set to come live this June. Inclusion in Bloomberg's Emerging Market Local Currency Indices is expected to pump in $40–50 billion inflows.