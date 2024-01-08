Bond Traders Seize On 4% Yields, Confident Fed Rate Cuts Coming

Not all segments of the bond market are seen as sheltered from losses, with policy-sensitive two-year bonds potentially at risk to repricing if traders dial back rate-cut bets further due to the strength of the economy. And the market is facing further tests this week, with the release of the December consumer-price index reading and a $37 billion 10-year Treasury auction that will provide a key gauge of demand. There’s also focus on a public appearance by New York Fed President John Williams, who has been among officials recently pushing back on market expectations for steep rate reductions early this year.