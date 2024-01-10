Bond Traders Pile Into Short-Term Wagers Targeting Higher Yields

To be sure, an underlying long position remains in the Treasury market and it could be the case that the aggressive buying is more a reflection of this positioning, rather than outright bets on higher yields. The bullish stance has been sustained from the back-end of last year, albeit with diminishing conviction. “Tactical positioning is now only mildly long, with short profits offset by long losses with risk now balanced,” Citigroup strategists Ed Acton and Bill O’Donnell note in a Monday paper.