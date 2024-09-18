Bond Traders Favor Half-Point Cut In Fed’s ‘Coin Flip’ Decision

Bond traders are favoring bets the Federal Reserve will kick off its interest-rate cutting cycle with a half-point move this week as debate rages on over whether officials can pull off a rare soft landing.

The market-implied odds that policymakers announce a 50-basis-point rate reduction were around 55% on Tuesday after retail sales data unexpectedly rose in August, suggesting resilience among US consumers. That keeps uncertainty in financial markets high going into the Fed’s September policy decision on Wednesday.

“The decision is essentially a coin flip,” Blerina Uruci, chief US economist at T. Rowe Price, told Bloomberg Television. “It is possible we get a 50-basis-point cut tomorrow,” and the Fed’s summary of economic projections “will probably show the dot plot has 100 basis points worth of cuts for the year as a whole.”