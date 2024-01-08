Bond Sales Hit Record Pace As Emerging Markets See Year Of Risks

The rush this early in the year underscores a belief that interest rates are as low as they can get for some time to come, especially after a fourth-quarter bond rally shaved the average emerging-market yield by about 150 basis points. Borrowers aren’t waiting for the Fed to start easing — much of its effects may already be priced in — as risks from worsening conflict in the Middle East, China’s economic stagnation and upcoming high-stake elections pile up.