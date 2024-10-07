Bond Bulls Bet On RBI’s Dovish Turn For Rally To Extend

India’s bond bulls are optimistic the central bank will ease its hawkish monetary policy stance, potentially setting the stage for the next leg of a rally.

While interest-rate swaps are pricing a rate cut only in December, traders are girding for a possible shift in the Reserve Bank of India’s stance to neutral on Wednesday. They are also closely watching for any dovish signals in the authority’s commentary.

“We are definitely expecting a softer language from the RBI even as the possibility of a stance change remains evenly balanced,” said Pankaj Pathak, a fixed-income manager at Quantum Asset Management Co. “That can be the trigger for a down move in yields.”

The 10-year yield, down 34 basis points this year to 6.83%, may fall further to 6.25% by March, according to Nomura Holdings Inc., with IDFC First Bank predicting a drop to 6.50%. A continued decline may lower borrowing costs for the government, which aims to reduce the budget deficit to a five-year low this fiscal year.