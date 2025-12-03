Business NewsMarketsBofA Projects 21% Upside Potential For GMR Airports Upon Initiation — Check Target Price, Earning Expectations
ADVERTISEMENT

BofA Projects 21% Upside Potential For GMR Airports Upon Initiation — Check Target Price, Earning Expectations

The company will likely report 25% Ebitda CAGR in period from financial year 2025 to financial year 2029, the global brokerage said.

03 Dec 2025, 02:32 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Photo source: GMR Hyderabad International Airport website)</p></div>
(Photo source: GMR Hyderabad International Airport website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

BofA initiated coverage on GMR Airports Ltd. with a buy rating and a target price Rs 128 apiece, which implies 21% upside potential from current levels. The Hyderabad and Delhi airports operator has a stellar outlook for earnings growth amid India's rising travel demand.

Bofa values GMR Airports at 15 times adjusted enterprise value and Ebitda, factoring regulatory adjustments and land-bank value as an attractive relative to future growth. It was adjusted for an estimated 11% Ebitda boost from a recent Delhi regulatory win.

The company will likely report 25% Ebitda CAGR in period from financial year 2025 to financial year 2029, the global brokerage said.

This appears inexpensive compared to Ebitda CAGR of 25% during the period from financial year 2025 to financial year 2029. It is also inexpensive compared with other Asian airports in China and Thailand during their high-growth base, according to the brokerage.

ALSO READ

Five Stocks To Buy: GMR Airports, Titan Company, Tech Mahindra And Two More
Opinion
Five Stocks To Buy: GMR Airports, Titan Company, Tech Mahindra And Two More
Read More

Opening of the Pakistani airspace regulatory clarity around the hypothetical Regulatory Asset Base, and execution on its non-aero and real estate strategies are going to act as catalysts for GMR Airports Ltd., BofA said in a note on Tuesday.

GMR Airports' core business is leveraged to rising Indian travel demand as income level increases along with airport expansion. Regulatory risk is skewed toward the upside, with recent regulatory decisions suggesting a significant increase for Delhi-regulated profit from financial year 2030, according to BofA.

ALSO READ

What Is GPS Spoofing? Sophisticated Cyberattack That Hit Major Airports Last Month
Opinion
What Is GPS Spoofing? Sophisticated Cyberattack That Hit Major Airports Last Month
Read More

Key risks for GMR Airports is a temporary traffic disruption because of Noida International Airport. Regulator may take aggresive approach at upcoming resets. Geopolitical risks may cause some ongoing disruption to Delhi flights. Elevated balance can also impact.

ALSO READ

Adani Group Plans $15 Billion India Airports Expansion By 2030
Opinion
Adani Group Plans $15 Billion India Airports Expansion By 2030
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT