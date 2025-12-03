BofA Projects 21% Upside Potential For GMR Airports Upon Initiation — Check Target Price, Earning Expectations

BofA initiated coverage on GMR Airports Ltd. with a buy rating and a target price Rs 128 apiece, which implies 21% upside potential from current levels. The Hyderabad and Delhi airports operator has a stellar outlook for earnings growth amid India's rising travel demand.

Bofa values GMR Airports at 15 times adjusted enterprise value and Ebitda, factoring regulatory adjustments and land-bank value as an attractive relative to future growth. It was adjusted for an estimated 11% Ebitda boost from a recent Delhi regulatory win.

The company will likely report 25% Ebitda CAGR in period from financial year 2025 to financial year 2029, the global brokerage said.

This appears inexpensive compared to Ebitda CAGR of 25% during the period from financial year 2025 to financial year 2029. It is also inexpensive compared with other Asian airports in China and Thailand during their high-growth base, according to the brokerage.