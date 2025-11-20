BofA Constructive On Financials, Real Estate, REITs, Autos — Here's Why

BofA remains constructive on financials, real estate, REITs and autos because of these are rate-sensitive and part of the domestic cyclicals story. On a defensive front, the global brokerage prefers exposure to hospitals, telecom, and regulated power utilities.

Despite capital expenditure surging in the first half of the current financial year more than the previous two years, there is lower in the physical infrastructure level. Capex grew 40% on year in the first half of the financial year 2026, compared to 37% and 49% year-on-year growth in first halves of financial years 2025 and 2024, BofA said.

However, after adjusting the capex spends towards communication, food, and public distribution, the capex in infrastructure is 26% year-on-year, BofA said.