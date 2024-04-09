Boeing Shares Fall After NYT Report On 787 Whistleblower Claims
The whistleblower, a Boeing engineer who worked on the plane, alleged that sections of the 787’s fuselage were improperly fastened together in a way that could weaken the aircraft over time, the newspaper reported.
(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. shares fell as much as 2.5% after the New York Times reported that the Federal Aviation Administration was investigating a whistleblower complaint about safety issues with its 787 Dreamliner aircraft.
“These claims about the structural integrity of the 787 are inaccurate and do not represent the comprehensive work Boeing has done to ensure the quality and long-term safety of the aircraft,” the US planemaker said in a statement to Bloomberg News.
The new probe adds to the challenges facing Boeing as it grapples with a crisis of confidence after a fuselage panel blew out on an almost-new Max 9 jet on Jan. 5. While no-one on the Alaska Air flight was seriously hurt, the issue has put the spotlight on Boeing’s manufacturing and safety procedures and has led to a wholesale makeover of senior management.
Shares of Boeing declined 1.4% at 12:34 p.m. in New York. Before today, the stock had fallen 30% year-to-date, as the planemaker slows output to address quality issues.
“Voluntary reporting without fear of reprisal is a critical component in aviation safety,” a spokesperson for the FAA said in an email. “We strongly encourage everyone in the aviation industry to share information. We thoroughly investigate all reports.”
