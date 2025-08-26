BNP Paribas Offloads Stake Worth Rs 3,416 Crore In Zomato, Swiggy, Waaree Energies And More

BNP Paribas Financial Markets offloaded stakes worth Rs 3,415.8 crore on Tuesday in Zomato parent Eternal Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., Vishal Mega Mart Ltd., Hitachi Energy Ltd. and Waaree Energies Ltd., according to bulk deal data on the NSE.

While the company sold shares of Eternal for Rs 51.1 lakh, it acquired 1.05%, comprising 10.12 crore shares in the company, for Rs 3,220 crore. The Mumbai-headquartered company also offloaded shares worth Rs 1,157 crore in Swiggy but acquired shares worth Rs 18.5 crore.

The financial services holding company sold 17.83 lakh shares, representing 0.62% stake in Waaree Energies, for Rs 583 crore. It also sold a stake in Hitachi Energy for Rs 829 crore.

BNP Paribas offloaded shares worth Rs 845 crore in Vishal Mega Mart.

Among other important deals was the bulk deal of US private equity firm TPG, a prominent public shareholder of Sai Life Sciences Ltd., that made a complete exit from the company in a bulk deal worth Rs 2,675 crore.

TPG affiliate TPG Asia VII SF Pte offloaded 3.07 crore shares (14.72%) between Rs 871.01 to Rs 871.86 apiece; while Societe Generale bought 14.06 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 871 apiece, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte bought 11.04 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 871 apiece.