BNP Paribas Acquires Adani Energy Shares Worth Rs 13.69 Crore

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 1.23 lakh shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. for Rs 13.69 crore through open market transactions on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired the stake at Rs 1,113.65 apiece, according to block deal data available on the NSE.

On the other hand, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt. offloaded 1.23 lakh shares at Rs 1,113.65 apiece.

On Aug. 5, Adani Energy Solutions raised Rs 8,373 crore through qualified institutional placement and will use the proceeds for investment in transmission assets and smart metering business.

The base deal size was Rs 5,861 crore and included a green shoe option to size up to Rs 8,373 crore. The QIP received bids of approximately 6 times the base deal size from a diverse group of investors, according to a statement.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions closed 0.60% higher at Rs 1,130.80 per share according to BSE data, as compared with a 1.11% advance in the BSE Sensex.