BlueStone Jewellery Share Price Jumps 13% A Day After Listing

BlueStone Jewellery And Lifestyle Ltd.'s share price jumped 13% in the second session after listing. The stock debuted on the exchanges with marginal losses.

The stock was listed at Rs 510 apiece on National Stock Exchange, which implied a discount of 1.35% from the issue price of Rs 517. It was listed at Rs 509 apiece on the BSE, which implied a 1.59% discount from the issue price.

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd.'s IPO was subscribed 2.69 times on its last day of bidding. It raised over Rs 1,500 crore from the primary market.

BlueStone Jewellery raised Rs 693 crore from anchor investors on Aug 8, ahead of the opening of its IPO. The company allotted 1.34 crore shares at Rs 517 apiece to 20 anchor investors.