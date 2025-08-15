BlueStone Jewellery IPO: Check Listing Date And Latest GMP Ahead Of Market Debut Next Week

The share allotment status for the BlueStone IPO was finalised on August 14. Investors who bid for the issue are now keeping a watch on the grey market premium ahead of the listing of the company's shares.

The BlueStone Jewellery IPO was subscribed 2.7 times on the third and final day of bidding on August 13. It received bids for 4,46,22,300 shares against 1,65,14,421 shares on offer.

The IPO listing has been tentatively scheduled for next week. Ahead of the listing, its grey market premium (GMP) indicates a flat debut on the stock exchanges.