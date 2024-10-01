Blue Dart Express Share Price Jumps After Announcing Price Hike

Blue Dart Express Ltd.'s share price jumped over 7% on Tuesday after it announced its price hike which will be effective from Jan. 1, 2025. It hiked its average general price in the range of 9–12% depending on product varieties and shipping profile.

The price adjustment for 2025 is part of Blue Dart Express's annual review of pricing structure, and it entails inflationary adjustment and cost rationalisation, the logistic company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The annual price adjustment practice are designed to partly cover spiraling long-term cost, and infrastructure costs, while supporting customers with customised and seamless deliveries, the filing said.