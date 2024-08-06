BLS International Shares Soar Over 8% After Q1 Profit Nearly Doubles

Shares of BLS International Services Ltd. surged over 8% on Tuesday after its profit surged 70% in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The tour and travel-related services company reported a net profit of Rs 121 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 71 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification.

Revenue increased by 29% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 493 crore. The Ebitda margin for the company expanded to 27.2% from 20.7% during the same period last year.

The company's board also approved raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via qualified institutional placements or by other means.

The international travel industry continues to grow, bolstered by increased business confidence and measures that facilitate travel, as well as improved air connectivity and higher capacity, according to Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director.

"Consequently, this will drive a rise in visa application demand and present an opportunity to obtain additional new contracts and penetrate additional markets."

In addition, the company continues to focus on inorganic growth initiatives, wherein we will be targeting synergistic tech-enabled businesses, Aggarwal said.