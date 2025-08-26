BLS International Share Price Gains Over 6% After Rs 2,055-Crore Order Win From UIDAI
The company will also provide appointment and walk-in based Aadhaar enrollment, update and other miscellaneous Aadhaar Services at ASK.
BLS International Services Ltd.'s share price rose over 6% during early trade on Tuesday after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 2,055 crore from Unique Identification Authority of India.
The company has received a work order from UIDAI, New Delhi, Government of India for providing services as 'Service Provider' for establishing and running district level Aadhaar Seva Kendra or ASK across India, according to an exchange filing.
The nature of the order is outsourcing delivery of public service as a project, it added. The order is to be executed in six years.
BLS International Share Price
Shares of BLS International rose as much as 6.52% to Rs 392.85 apiece. They pared gains to trade 3.65% higher at Rs 382.25 apiece, as of 9:45 a.m. This compares to a 0.85% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has fallen 10.76% in the last 12 months and 21.43% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.80 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 50.60.
One analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 73.5%.