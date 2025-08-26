BLS International Share Price Gains Over 6% After Rs 2,055-Crore Order Win From UIDAI

BLS International Services Ltd.'s share price rose over 6% during early trade on Tuesday after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 2,055 crore from Unique Identification Authority of India.

The company has received a work order from UIDAI, New Delhi, Government of India for providing services as 'Service Provider' for establishing and running district level Aadhaar Seva Kendra or ASK across India, according to an exchange filing.

The company will also provide appointment and walk-in based Aadhaar enrollment, update and other miscellaneous Aadhaar Services at ASK.

The nature of the order is outsourcing delivery of public service as a project, it added. The order is to be executed in six years.