BLS International Share Price Falls More Than 13% — Here's Why

The shares of BLS International Ltd. has taken a heavy beating in trade on Monday and has seen cuts of more than 13% after the company was barred from contracts from the Ministry of External Affairs for two years.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 293, reaching an intraday low of Rs 276. This compares to Friday's closing price of Rs 337. On a year-to-date basis, BLS International shares have fallen almost 40%.

The intense pressure on BLS International comes after the MEA issued an order, barring the company from participating from future tenders for Indian Missions abroad for a period of two years.

This move stemmed from allegations that include court cases and complaints received from applicants against the company.