India To Be Added To Bloomberg EM Bond Index In January 2025

Bloomberg has proposed to add Indian government bonds to its various indices starting from January 2025.

Bloomberg said it will include India Fully Accessible Route bonds in the Bloomberg Emerging Market Local Currency Government Index and related indices in a phased manner over a 10-month period, starting Jan. 31, 2025.

Indian FAR bonds will be included in the Bloomberg EM Local Currency Government indices with an initial weight of 10% of their full market value on Jan. 31, 2025, according to the press release.

The weight of Fully Accessible Route bonds will be increased in increments of 10% of their full market value every month over the 10-month period ending in October 2025, at which point they will be weighted at their full market value in the indices.

"The indices in scope for inclusion include the Bloomberg EM Local Currency Government Index, the Bloomberg EM Local Currency Government Index 10% Country Capped Index, and all related sub-indices," the release said.