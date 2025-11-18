BlackBuck Stock In Focus As Promoters Likely To Sell Rs 240 Crore Stake In Block Deal
Key sellers in the block deal include promoters Rajesh Kumar Naidu Yabaji, Chanakya Hridaya and Ramasubramanian Balasubramaniam.
Promoters of Blackbuck, which operates the Zinka Logistics brand, are set to sell a combined stake of around Rs 240 crore ($27 million) or 3.6 million shares through a block deal arranged by IIFL Capital.
The block deal is scheduled to close ahead of Tuesday's trading session, with the offer of 3.6 million shares representing 2% equity of the company.
According to the terms of the deal seen by NDTV Profit, the shares will be offered at a base price of Rs 670, which represents a discount of up to 1.9% compared to Monday's closing price.
Yabaji, who owned 11.81% equity as of Sept. 2025, serves as the CEO as well as the Chairman and Managing Director of Blackbuck.
Hridaya, who is currently the Executive Director, owned a 7.89% stake in the company during the same period while Ramasubramanian, another Executive Director, owned 7.42%.
It must be noted that the promoters had sold a minor stake in the company earlier in the year, with Yabaji's stake going down from 12.09% to 11.81%.
The deal includes a 12-month lock-up period, with IIFL Capital acting as the sole broker of the transaction.
Incorporated in 2015, BlackBuck is one of India’s best-known digital trucking and logistics networks. The company operates an asset-light, platform-led model with a focus on high operating leverage and profitability.
Blackbuck has given stellar returns to investors in the near-term, with the stock zooming more than 163% over a period of last 12 months. Since the turn of 2025, the stock has gained almost 50%.
Despite the impressive run-up, shares of Blackbuck are still trading at a relative strength index of 47, which indicates neutral market sentiment and that the stock is not in an oversold zone.