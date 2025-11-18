BlackBuck Stock In Focus As Promoters Likely To Sell Rs 240 Crore Stake In Block Deal

Promoters of Blackbuck, which operates the Zinka Logistics brand, are set to sell a combined stake of around Rs 240 crore ($27 million) or 3.6 million shares through a block deal arranged by IIFL Capital.

The block deal is scheduled to close ahead of Tuesday's trading session, with the offer of 3.6 million shares representing 2% equity of the company.

According to the terms of the deal seen by NDTV Profit, the shares will be offered at a base price of Rs 670, which represents a discount of up to 1.9% compared to Monday's closing price.

Key sellers in the block deal include promoters Rajesh Kumar Naidu Yabaji, Chanakya Hridaya and Ramasubramanian Balasubramaniam.

Yabaji, who owned 11.81% equity as of Sept. 2025, serves as the CEO as well as the Chairman and Managing Director of Blackbuck.

Hridaya, who is currently the Executive Director, owned a 7.89% stake in the company during the same period while Ramasubramanian, another Executive Director, owned 7.42%.

It must be noted that the promoters had sold a minor stake in the company earlier in the year, with Yabaji's stake going down from 12.09% to 11.81%.

The deal includes a 12-month lock-up period, with IIFL Capital acting as the sole broker of the transaction.